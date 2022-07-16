Two arrested for cheating over 1,000 job aspirants

The accused have been running firms under different names since 2010

The Job Racket Wing of the Central Crime Branch (CCB) on Saturday arrested two persons on charges of running fictitious firms and cheating more than 1,000 job aspirants by offering fake appointment orders.

The accused have been identified as R. Binukumaran Nair alias Rajagopal, 38, of Thirumullaivoyal and his associate K. Govindaraj, 28, of Pattabiram. They were arrested by the police on a complaint from Vasanthan, a job aspirant who paid ₹3.5 lakh to Binukumaran who was running a firm in J.J. Nagar for getting him trained in Mumbai and arranging a job.

The accused cheated him after collecting money for the job and absconded. Later, the accused opened another firm in Padi.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The police said Binukumaran, a native of Kerala, was running firms in different names in J.J. Nagar and Padi from 2010 and cheated job aspirants by offering to arrange jobs in shipping firms and abroad.

He had cheated fake appointment orders and identity cards after receiving money and made a huge amount of ill-gotten wealth in other States, said the police investigation revealed.

The police seized several documents, including the profiles of 2,400 job aspirants, copies of educational certificates, fake appointment orders and mobile phones used by them.