Two arrested for cheating finance company in city

CHENNAI

11 October 2021 00:39 IST

The Thoraipakkam police have detained two persons for cheating a private finance company by obtaining loans using false documents.

The two accused, Stephen and Veeramani, were produced before a judicial magistrate and sent to prison.

The police said a complaint was lodged by the manager of a private finance company at Thoraipakkam police station that a person working in an electronics and home appliances showroom had obtained loans by giving false documents and cheated the company.

Advertising

Advertising

After investigtaion, the police picked up Stephen and Veeramani.

The two had cheated a few showrooms in the past, the police said..