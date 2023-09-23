ADVERTISEMENT

Two arrested for cheating aspiring actors in Chennai

September 23, 2023 09:12 pm | Updated 09:12 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

The Cyber Crime Police of Central Crime Branch (CCB) on Friday arrested two suspects for allegedly cheating several persons after luring them to transfer money through digital wallets on the pretext of getting chances in a new film by a leading production company.

A representative of a famous film production company from Alwarpet said that recently he came to know that some people posed as their company’s casting agents and took money from several candidates through e-wallet promising them a chance in their next film. The fraudsters had an Instagram page “filmcinemaads” in which they shared posts about casting and contacted several people through WhatsApp.

After a complaint was lodged and based on the KYC details of the bank account linked to the e-wallet, the police found that the account was in the name of K. Manikandan of Tiruvarur. However, the account had been operated from Cuddalore.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

On further investigation, the police arrested P. Sudhakaran, 26, and K. Pukazhendhi, 20, of Thittakudi and recovered three mobile phones, SIM cards and a laptop from them. The investigation revealed that the suspects had cheated more than 40 people in a similar fashion in Tiruppur, Adyar, and Chengalpattu.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US