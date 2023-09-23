HamberMenu
Two arrested for cheating aspiring actors in Chennai

September 23, 2023 09:12 pm | Updated 09:12 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

The Cyber Crime Police of Central Crime Branch (CCB) on Friday arrested two suspects for allegedly cheating several persons after luring them to transfer money through digital wallets on the pretext of getting chances in a new film by a leading production company.

A representative of a famous film production company from Alwarpet said that recently he came to know that some people posed as their company’s casting agents and took money from several candidates through e-wallet promising them a chance in their next film. The fraudsters had an Instagram page “filmcinemaads” in which they shared posts about casting and contacted several people through WhatsApp.

After a complaint was lodged and based on the KYC details of the bank account linked to the e-wallet, the police found that the account was in the name of K. Manikandan of Tiruvarur. However, the account had been operated from Cuddalore.

On further investigation, the police arrested P. Sudhakaran, 26, and K. Pukazhendhi, 20, of Thittakudi and recovered three mobile phones, SIM cards and a laptop from them. The investigation revealed that the suspects had cheated more than 40 people in a similar fashion in Tiruppur, Adyar, and Chengalpattu.

