Two arrested for cheating a property buyer of ₹71 lakh in Chennai 

July 19, 2023 12:02 am | Updated 12:02 am IST - CHENNAI

The Central Crime Branch (CCB) arrested a couple who allegedly cheated a man to the tune of ₹71 lakh by giving forged patta.

The police said Lakshmanan was looking to buy a property. A real estate broker showed a property located in Velachery, consisting of five houses for sale.

After discussions, house owners and the buyer settled the price of property at ₹2.10 crore and he paid ₹71 lakh as advance and entered into sale agreement. When the complainant verified the patta, he found that it was not in the name of the house owners and that there was no patta for the area of 2,400 sq. ft. As per the government record, the patta was only for 1,506 square feet of the said property.

While the complainant demanded, the the sellers neither returned the received amount nor executed the property and thereby cheated him of ₹71 lakh.

The police arrested the suspects Priya Visha, 38, and her husband Shakul Hameed, 58, of Velachery and remanded them in judicial custody.

