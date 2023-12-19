ADVERTISEMENT

Two arrested for chain snatching in Chennai

December 19, 2023 05:01 pm | Updated 05:01 pm IST - CHENNAI

Police managed to recover the five-sovereign gold chain, stolen from a 71-year-old woman in Madipakkam

The Hindu Bureau

The Chennai police on Monday (December 18, 2023) arrested two suspects who allegedly snatched a gold chain from a woman in Madipakkam

Police said on Saturday (December 16), while Patrika Bellard, 71, was walking on 10th street, Ram Nagar, Madipakkam near her house, two suspects riding a bike followed her, and snatched her five-sovereign gold chain.

After a meticulous investigation based on analysis of CCTV footage, a local field enquiry and an analysis of call data records, a special team arrested Subhash Chandra Bose, 23, of Kallakurichi district, and N. Ashok Kumar, 23, of Nagapattinam district.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The duo confessed to the crime and the gold chain, as well as the vehicle used in committing the crime were also recovered.

.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US