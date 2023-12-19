Two arrested for chain snatching in Chennai

December 19, 2023 05:01 pm | Updated 05:01 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Chennai police on Monday (December 18, 2023) arrested two suspects who allegedly snatched a gold chain from a woman in Madipakkam

Police said on Saturday (December 16), while Patrika Bellard, 71, was walking on 10th street, Ram Nagar, Madipakkam near her house, two suspects riding a bike followed her, and snatched her five-sovereign gold chain.

After a meticulous investigation based on analysis of CCTV footage, a local field enquiry and an analysis of call data records, a special team arrested Subhash Chandra Bose, 23, of Kallakurichi district, and N. Ashok Kumar, 23, of Nagapattinam district.

The duo confessed to the crime and the gold chain, as well as the vehicle used in committing the crime were also recovered.

