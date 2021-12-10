Chennai

Two arrested for burglaries in Semmancheri, Sholinganallur

Two persons from Nepal have been arrested for burglaries in Semmancheri and Sholinganallur.

The police gave the names of the arrested as Pawan Singh, 35, and Jegadeesh Singh, 30, both from Nepal. They were reportedly staying with a relative at a rented house in Kelambakkam. They were arrested by a special team of the police near Kumaran Nagar, Rajiv Gandhi Salai on Wednesday afternoon following a complaint from V. Muthupandi, 32, of Lal Bahadur Shastri Street, Sholinganallur.

The complainant alleged that on Tuesday a gold chain and other valuables were stolen from the steel cupboard in his house. The burglars also took away a television set. The police recovered stolen articles from them. Investigation revealed that the duo had been working as security guards and involved in three more cases of house break and theft in Semmancheri and Sholinganallur.


