ADVERTISEMENT

Two arrested for bid to usurp property worth ₹120 crore using forged documents 

March 30, 2023 07:34 pm | Updated 07:34 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

The Central Crime Branch of Tambaram police has arrested two persons, who along with two others, allegedly attempted to usurp a land worth ₹120 crore belonging to a private firm. 

The police said R. Sankaran, 45, and J. Ramamurthy, 46, of Nandivaram-Guduvancheri were arrested following a complaint by Akash Chaudhary, managing partner of Krishna Fabrication Pvt. Ltd., who alleged that 3.98 acres of land worth around ₹120 crore in Guduvanchery over which the accused claimed ownership belonged to his firm.

The land was bought by K.P. Subramanian of Auto Fabs Pvt. Ltd. in 1979 and it was mortgaged with a finance firm. Later, the documents were lost. Subsequently, Krishna Fabrication and Auto Fab were amalgamated and the land was sold to Jones Foundation.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Meanwhile, Sankaran and others lodged a complaint with Sadashivanagar Police, Bengaluru, claiming that they were the original title holders and sought criminal action against the directors of Krishna Fabrication for selling the land, said the police. 

The police said Sankaran claimed that the original title deed was with him and that Kalyanaraman and Ramasubramanian were the company directors. Sankaran allegedly forged documents to show Kalyanaraman as the chairman of the board of the Auto Fab for claiming the right over the property, said the police. 

The police said a search has been launched to nab the other two suspects in the case.

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

Chennai / fraud

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US