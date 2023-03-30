Two arrested for bid to usurp property worth ₹120 crore using forged documents 

March 30, 2023 07:34 pm | Updated 07:34 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Central Crime Branch of Tambaram police has arrested two persons, who along with two others, allegedly attempted to usurp a land worth ₹120 crore belonging to a private firm.

The police said R. Sankaran, 45, and J. Ramamurthy, 46, of Nandivaram-Guduvancheri were arrested following a complaint by Akash Chaudhary, managing partner of Krishna Fabrication Pvt. Ltd., who alleged that 3.98 acres of land worth around ₹120 crore in Guduvanchery over which the accused claimed ownership belonged to his firm.

The land was bought by K.P. Subramanian of Auto Fabs Pvt. Ltd. in 1979 and it was mortgaged with a finance firm. Later, the documents were lost. Subsequently, Krishna Fabrication and Auto Fab were amalgamated and the land was sold to Jones Foundation.

ADVERTISEMENT

Meanwhile, Sankaran and others lodged a complaint with Sadashivanagar Police, Bengaluru, claiming that they were the original title holders and sought criminal action against the directors of Krishna Fabrication for selling the land, said the police.

The police said Sankaran claimed that the original title deed was with him and that Kalyanaraman and Ramasubramanian were the company directors. Sankaran allegedly forged documents to show Kalyanaraman as the chairman of the board of the Auto Fab for claiming the right over the property, said the police.

The police said a search has been launched to nab the other two suspects in the case.

ADVERTISEMENT