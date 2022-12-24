ADVERTISEMENT

Two arrested for bid to sell fake gold chain

December 24, 2022 07:48 pm | Updated 07:48 pm IST - Chennai

The Hindu Bureau

The Villivakkam police have arrested two persons for allegedly attempting to sell fake gold jewellery and recovered two kg of fake jewellery from them.

The police said S. Balamurugan, 21, of a scrap dealder at Kaladipet in Tiruvottiyur, was approached by two persons who told him that they found a treasure while digging the soil to plant a sapling. They offered to sell the same to him for a low price. Trusting their words, he asked them to bring the jewellery to a gold smith at Villivakkam to check. After checking them, he realised that the chains were fake painted with a golden hue.

Based on a complaint from Mr. Balamurugan, the Villivakkam police arrested the two who were identified as B. Viru, 38, and B. Arjun, 25, natives of Karnataka staying in Ambattur.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

Chennai / crime

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US