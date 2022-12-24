  1. EPaper
Two arrested for bid to sell fake gold chain

December 24, 2022 07:48 pm | Updated 07:48 pm IST - Chennai

The Hindu Bureau

The Villivakkam police have arrested two persons for allegedly attempting to sell fake gold jewellery and recovered two kg of fake jewellery from them.

The police said S. Balamurugan, 21, of a scrap dealder at Kaladipet in Tiruvottiyur, was approached by two persons who told him that they found a treasure while digging the soil to plant a sapling. They offered to sell the same to him for a low price. Trusting their words, he asked them to bring the jewellery to a gold smith at Villivakkam to check. After checking them, he realised that the chains were fake painted with a golden hue.

Based on a complaint from Mr. Balamurugan, the Villivakkam police arrested the two who were identified as B. Viru, 38, and B. Arjun, 25, natives of Karnataka staying in Ambattur.

