Two arrested for bid to acquire property worth ₹20 crore in Teynampet through impersonation  

September 21, 2023 07:20 pm | Updated 07:23 pm IST - CHENNAI

The property with a three-storey building on Anna Salai belonged to a surgeon based in U.K.

The Hindu Bureau

The Land Fraud Investigation Wing of Central Crime Branch (CCB) has arrested two persons for allegedly grabbing property worth ₹20 crore on Anna Salai, Teynampet, belonging to a doctor based in the U.K., by fabricating documents and impersonation.

The police said Manu Alexander, a surgeon, received the three-storey building measuring 3,149 s. ft. on Anna Salai, Teynampet, after his father P.J. Alexander executed a settlement deed in 2013.

Dr. Manu Alexander has been residing with his family in the U.K. for the past few years. He leased the property to Hrdaya trust and the trust defaulted on rent. Subsequently, it was sublet to S. Peer Mohammed and L. Muthukrishnan and the two ran away from the premises after the Greater Chennai Corporation sealed it for non-payment of property tax.

Meanwhile, Dr. Manu, through a power of attorney holder, initiated eviction proceedings in the court. Private security staff was deployed to guard the premises. The complainant said Muthukrishnan had visited the premises and threatened the private security staff.

After verifying the encumbrance certificate records with registration department, Dr. Manu was shocked to find that someone had created a general power of attorney and fraudulently executed as if it was done in favour of Abdul Lathiff Ibrahim by Dr. Manu. A sale agreement was executed by Ibrahim to Sheik Abdul Khader agreeing to sell the property. Dr. Manu through his power of attorney lodged a complaint against six persons, including Shiek Abdul Khader and Muthukrishnan.

On investigation, the CCB arrested Peer Mohammed, 56, of Choolaimedu and Sheik Abdul Khader, 54, of Triplicane for alleged impersonation and fabrication of documents.

