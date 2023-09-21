HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+Showcase

CONNECT WITH US

Two arrested for bid to acquire property worth ₹20 crore in Teynampet through impersonation  

The property with a three-storey building on Anna Salai belonged to a surgeon based in U.K.

September 21, 2023 07:20 pm | Updated 07:23 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

The Land Fraud Investigation Wing of Central Crime Branch (CCB) has arrested two persons for allegedly grabbing property worth ₹20 crore on Anna Salai, Teynampet, belonging to a doctor based in the U.K., by fabricating documents and impersonation.

The police said Manu Alexander, a surgeon, received the three-storey building measuring 3,149 s. ft. on Anna Salai, Teynampet, after his father P.J. Alexander executed a settlement deed in 2013.

Dr. Manu Alexander has been residing with his family in the U.K. for the past few years. He leased the property to Hrdaya trust and the trust defaulted on rent. Subsequently, it was sublet to S. Peer Mohammed and L. Muthukrishnan and the two ran away from the premises after the Greater Chennai Corporation sealed it for non-payment of property tax.

Meanwhile, Dr. Manu, through a power of attorney holder, initiated eviction proceedings in the court. Private security staff was deployed to guard the premises. The complainant said Muthukrishnan had visited the premises and threatened the private security staff.

After verifying the encumbrance certificate records with registration department, Dr. Manu was shocked to find that someone had created a general power of attorney and fraudulently executed as if it was done in favour of Abdul Lathiff Ibrahim by Dr. Manu. A sale agreement was executed by Ibrahim to Sheik Abdul Khader agreeing to sell the property. Dr. Manu through his power of attorney lodged a complaint against six persons, including Shiek Abdul Khader and Muthukrishnan.

On investigation, the CCB arrested Peer Mohammed, 56, of Choolaimedu and Sheik Abdul Khader, 54, of Triplicane for alleged impersonation and fabrication of documents.

Related Topics

Chennai / fraud / real estate

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.