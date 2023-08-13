HamberMenu
Two arrested for attempting to murder their friend in Saligramam

August 13, 2023 09:07 pm | Updated 09:07 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

The K.K. Nagar police arrested two persons for assaulting and attempting to murder one of their friends in Saligramam on Saturday.

The police said that when B. Kameswaran, a resident of Vijayaragavaram 5th Street, Saligramam, was drinking with his friends E. Saravanan, of Tiruvallur district, and C. Saravanan, of Maduravoyal, he blamed them for his father’s suicide. Later, the duo attacked Mr. Kameswaran with knives at his house. Based on the complaint lodged by the victim’s mother, the police filed an attempt to murder case and arrested both the accused.

