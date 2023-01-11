ADVERTISEMENT

Two arrested for attempt to murder in Velachery 

January 11, 2023 09:00 pm | Updated 09:00 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

The Velachery police on Wednesday arrested two persons who attacked a 30-year-old man over a property dispute.

The police said S. Elavarasan, a resident of Nehru Nagar in Velachery, was standing near Draupadiamman Temple on Tuesday evening when his relatives, Chithirai Selvan, 36, of Sithalapakkam, and M. Sathish, 20, of Perumbakkam, abused him and attacked him with a knife and fled the spot. Mr. Elavarasan’s brother rescued him. Based on his complaint, the police arrested Chithrai Selvan and Sathish and remanded them in judicial custody.

Chithrai Selvan has enmity with the elder brother of Mr. Elavarasan over ancestral property, said the police.

