HamberMenu
  1. EPaper
  2. Music

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Two arrested for attempt to murder in Velachery 

January 11, 2023 09:00 pm | Updated 09:00 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

The Velachery police on Wednesday arrested two persons who attacked a 30-year-old man over a property dispute.

The police said S. Elavarasan, a resident of Nehru Nagar in Velachery, was standing near Draupadiamman Temple on Tuesday evening when his relatives, Chithirai Selvan, 36, of Sithalapakkam, and M. Sathish, 20, of Perumbakkam, abused him and attacked him with a knife and fled the spot. Mr. Elavarasan’s brother rescued him. Based on his complaint, the police arrested Chithrai Selvan and Sathish and remanded them in judicial custody.

Chithrai Selvan has enmity with the elder brother of Mr. Elavarasan over ancestral property, said the police.

Related Topics

Chennai / crime

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.