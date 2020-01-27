Two arrested for attempt to hurl bombs at Thughlak editor’s home in Chennai

Two suspects have been apprehended by the Mylapore police for allegedly attempting to hurl bombs at the residence of Thughlak magazine editor, S. Gurumurthy, in Mylapore in the early hours of Sunday.

At 3.15 am, a group of unidentified persons arrived in motorcycles at Mr. Gurumurthy’s residence, located in Thyagarajapuram, Mylapore. Two of them alighted from the motorcycle and ran with a yellow cloth bag towards the gate. Alert police personnel guarding the premises chased them, and the duo abandoned their attempt and fled. Deputy Commissioner of Mylapore visited the spot.

After scrutinising of CCTV footage, Mylapore police apprehended two persons from a Periyarist outfit, suspecting their involvement. The alleged attempt is seen as a response to actor Rajinikanth’ s controversial speech about the 1971 Salem rally organised by Periyar, at a Thughlak magazine function recently.

A senior police officer confirmed the apprehension of the suspects and said an interrogation was on.is on with them.

Security has been enhanced at Mr. Gurumurthy’ s residence, police sources said.