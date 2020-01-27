Chennai

Two arrested for attempt to hurl bombs at Thughlak editor’s home in Chennai

A CCTV grab of the suspects at the residence of Thughlak magazine editor, S. Gurumurthy,

A CCTV grab of the suspects at the residence of Thughlak magazine editor, S. Gurumurthy,   | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

more-in

The two suspects belong to a Periyarist outfit, and the attempted attack is seen as a response to actor Rajinikanth’s recent controversial speech about Periyar at a Tughlak magazine function

Two suspects have been apprehended by the Mylapore police for allegedly attempting to hurl bombs at the residence of Thughlak magazine editor, S. Gurumurthy, in Mylapore in the early hours of Sunday.

At 3.15 am, a group of unidentified persons arrived in motorcycles at Mr. Gurumurthy’s residence, located in Thyagarajapuram, Mylapore. Two of them alighted from the motorcycle and ran with a yellow cloth bag towards the gate. Alert police personnel guarding the premises chased them, and the duo abandoned their attempt and fled. Deputy Commissioner of Mylapore visited the spot.

After scrutinising of CCTV footage, Mylapore police apprehended two persons from a Periyarist outfit, suspecting their involvement. The alleged attempt is seen as a response to actor Rajinikanth’ s controversial speech about the 1971 Salem rally organised by Periyar, at a Thughlak magazine function recently.

A senior police officer confirmed the apprehension of the suspects and said an interrogation was on.is on with them.

Security has been enhanced at Mr. Gurumurthy’ s residence, police sources said.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Topics Chennai
Chennai
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jan 27, 2020 11:48:33 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/chennai/two-arrested-for-attempt-to-hurl-bombs-at-thughlak-editors-home-in-chennai/article30663278.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY