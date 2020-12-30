Two arrested for attempt to grab land in Adyar

The Adyar police on Tuesday arrested two persons who forged documents and attempted to usurp a land worth ₹4 crore in Kasturba Nagar.

The police said on October 16, S. Swaminathan, 65, of East Tambaram, lodged a complaint saying that he had been maintaining a piece of land, measuring 2,880 sq ft and worth around ₹4 crore, in Dhanalakshmi Street, Kasturba Nagar.

He said the original title holder, Evalyn Caleb, was living in Australia and died there in 1989. Her heir Nimalyn Chandrika Beutler, who is also living in Australia, obtained a patta in her name legally. Mr. Swaminathan had been given the power by the title holder to maintain the property in her absence.

Under such circumstances, he learnt that Nesan Dickson Christopher and his associate created a forged power of attorney as if Evalyn Caleb empowered him to sell the property as he wished. Utilising the forged document, Christopher executed a sale deed in favour of his associate Sivasankar and registered the sale deed with the sub-registrar office.

The Adyar crime investigation wing registered a case and after investigation arrested Nesan Dickson Christopher, 44, of Saligramam, and Sivasankar, 45, of Virugambakkam.