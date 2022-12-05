Two arrested for attacking traffic policeman during checking of vehicles in Chennai

December 05, 2022 06:44 pm | Updated 06:44 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

Teynampet police on Monday arrested a 48-year-old woman and her friend for attacking a traffic police head constable allegedly under the influence of alcohol.

Sources said the police personnel were conducting regular vehicle checks on Kodambakkam High Road in the early hours of Sunday. Head constable Ramamurthy stopped a two-wheeler which was driven by a woman while a man was riding pillion. The constable wanted her to take the breath analyser test as he suspected that she was under the influence of alochol. The woman reportedly refused to oblige and attacked him. Both the woman rider and the pillion rider were subjected to breath analyser test. They were found drunk. 

They were identified as Sherin Banu and her friend Vignesh. Police said they had consumed alcohol at a party in a hotel and were arrested for attacking the constable on his complaint.

