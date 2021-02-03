Two arrested for attacking policeman in Madhavaram

CHENNAI

03 February 2021 00:07 IST

The policeman was trying disperse four persons who were quarrelling

Two persons, who attacked a head constable on duty in the Madhavaram police station limits, were arrested on Tuesday.

Vijayaraman, head constable attached to a patrolling team, was on night rounds.

On receiving information about a clash at Thanikachalam Nagar in the early hours of Tuesday, he and his colleagues rushed to the spot where four persons were quarrelling. One of them drove a car and hit an electric pole.

Mr. Vijayaraman tried to intervene and disperse all the four from there. They abused him and attacked him. As locals gathered, two of them fled, while the other two were caught by the police.

The names of the arrested were given as N. Selvaraj, 45, of Pollachi, and Sheik Ryas, 29, of Madhavaram. They have been remanded in judicial custody.