HamberMenu
  1. EPaper
  2. Music

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Two arrested for assaulting police personnel in Chennai

The police chided the accused for holding a rooster fight in the middle of a busy junction in Ayanavaram causing a traffic jam

January 27, 2023 06:20 pm | Updated 06:21 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

The Ayanavaram police arrested two men who allegedly assaulted a woman sub-inspector and a police constable on Thursday for preventing them from holding a rooster fight in the middle of a road. 

On Thursday afternoon, the duo was conducting rooster fight in the middle of the road at the Ayanavaram Road-Thiruvalluvar Road junction in memory of a deceased relative, causing a traffic jam.

Following information from the public, sub-inspector Meena and her colleague Thirunavukarasu went to the spot and cleared the traffic after chiding the duo.  The duo argued with the police and assaulted them before fleeing the spot.

On a complaint given by Ms. Meena, the Ayanavaram police arrested D. Gunasekaran, 35, and A. Sanjay of Thiruvalluvar Nagar, Ayanavaram. They were remanded in judicial custody.

Related Topics

Chennai / crime

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.