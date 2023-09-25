ADVERTISEMENT

Two arrested for assaulting man in Triplicane

September 25, 2023 09:59 pm | Updated 10:00 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

The Anna Square police on Monday nabbed two persons, including a juvenile, for allegedly assaulting a 31-year-old man over a dispute in a love affair. 

The police said M. Manikandan, 31, of Triplicane, was was standing near his house when the two persons picked a quarrel with him and allegedly attacked him with knives and fled. Manikandan was rescued by the passers-by and taken to a hospital.

Anna square police conducted an investigation and arrested Sabari alias Sabarikesan, 23, of Triplicane and caught a 17-year-old juvenile in connection with this case. Two knives were seized from them, the police said. The investigation revealed that the attack was committed due to dispute between Sabarikesan and Manikandan over a love affair.

