Two arrested for assaulting autorickshaw driver in Chennai

September 28, 2023 07:56 pm | Updated 07:56 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Kodungaiyur police arrested two persons for allegedly assaulting an autorickshaw driver in a drunken brawl on Tuesday night.

The police said M. Dhanraj, 38, was an autorickshaw driver of Muthamizh Nagar. On Tuesday night, he and two others — Mohamed Ali, 37, and D. Pugazhenthi, 29, of the same area — were consuming liquor near his house. After getting into an argument, the two allegedly attacked Dhanraj with stones and fled the spot. The injured Dhanraj was admitted to the government hospital and is undergoing treatment.

Based on his complaint, the Kodungaiyur police arrested Mohammed Ali and Pugazhenthi. The two have been remanded in judicial custody.