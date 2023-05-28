ADVERTISEMENT

Two arrested for assaulting an autorickshaw driver in West Mambalam

May 28, 2023 06:54 pm | Updated 06:55 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

The Kumaran Nagar police arrested two history-sheeters who assaulted an autorickshaw driver from K.K. Nagar on Saturday night.

The two accused, K. Magesh and M. Karthik alias Kotta Karthik, are from Nallangkuppam of Ashok Nagar. They were produced before a judicial magistrate and sent to prison.

A senior police official said M. Karthik, a resident of Rani Anna Nagar, was driving his autorickshaw in West Mambalam when Magesh and Karthik stopped him and demanded money for buying liquor. When he refused, one of the accused stabbed him with a knife. Karthik fled the spot leaving his autorickshaw and got admitted in a nearby private hospital.

Based on his complaint, the Kumaran Nagar filed an attempt to murder case against Magesh and Kotta Karthik and arrested them on Sunday.

