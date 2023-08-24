HamberMenu
Two arrested, 1.2 kg of ganja seized from them in Saidapet 

August 24, 2023 05:41 pm | Updated 05:41 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

Two history-sheeters, who allegedly possessed ganja and painkiller tablets in Saidapet, were arrested on Thursday.

Following information, a team, led by Inspector of Police, Saidapet, kept a vigil near Saidapet Railway Station and stopped two persons riding a two-wheeler. The police team found ganja and tablets hidden in the vehicle.

Police arrested A. Mohammed Hussain, 22, of Saidapet and R. Suresh alias Jalal, 19, of West Mambalam and seized 1.2 kg of ganja and 300 tapentadol tablets besides their two-wheeler from them. Both suspects were wanted in criminal cases.

