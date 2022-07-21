Two antique idols seized from a boutique in Puducherry

Investigation under way to ascertain the location find out from where the idols were stolen, say Idol wing CID

The officers of Idol Wing CID seized two idols suspected to be antiques from a boutique in Puducherry.

During the search at Shritharsan Art Metals, Thiruvalanjuli, Swami Malai on Wednesday, the Idol Wing seized some incriminating documents, including the one that was submitted to the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) seeking permission to send the idols abroad.. They also recovered some bills that pointed to the sale of some idols that were suspected to be antiques by the ASI. One of the seized documents pointed to the sale of such idols to Indian Boutique museum in Puducherry.

The shop was searched during which two idols were found concealed. After the idols were seized, the owner sought time to produce the documents and the police have given a week's time to the owner to produce documents failing which he would be arrested. The inspector, in the presence of witnesses, seized the idols — a standing Appar and standing Buddha.

Investigation is under way to ascertain the location from where the idols were stolen, the accused who stole the idols and their antiquity, Idol Wing CID said.