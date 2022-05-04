Two-and-a-half-year-old boy dies after falling from 7th floor of an apartment in Chennai

The boy climbed a sofa and fell through a gap in the window

A two-and-a-half-year-old boy died after he fell from the seventh floor of an apartment complex in Otteri on Tuesday evening.

A police official of Otteri station said Vijaykumar Jain, Vinitha and their son Kavash were residing on the seventh floor of an apartment located at Stephenson Road, Otteri. On the day of the tragedy, Kavash was left to play on the sofa while his mother was engaged in household chores.

The child climbed on the sofa and fell through the gap in the window, which was kept open. On hearing the noise, the neighbours in the apartment complex rushed to the spot and took the child to a nearby private hospital where he was declared brought dead.

The Otteri police later shifted the body to Government Kilpauk Medical College Hospital for post-mortem.

A case of unnatural death was filed and police are investigating.