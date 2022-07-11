Two AIADMK workers killed in road accident near Maduranthakam
Two persons were killed when a speeding lorry collided with an omni bus and a van near Maduranthakam on Monday.
The police said the speeding lorry was from the city towards Tindivanam and collided with an omni bus coming in the opposite direction and a van, which was carrying AIADMK workers from Kizh Kodungalur village near Tiruvannamalai, who were on their way to Chennai to attend the general council meeting.
In total, 19 injured persons were admitted to the Government Hospital, Chengalpattu. Two of them, who were identified as Parasuraman, 35, and Annamalai, 60, succumbed to injuries, the police said.
