Two agricultural labourers from West Bengal admitted to RGGGH suffer kidney failure

Five agricultural labourers from West Bengal have been admitted in Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital after they collapsed of starvation in Chennai Central Railway Station on Monday

Published - September 17, 2024 10:03 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

The condition of three of the agricultural labourers from West Bengal who had collapsed from starvation in Chennai Central Railway Station further deteriorated on the second day at the Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital (RGGGH). Five agricultural labourers had been admitted to the hospital.

Satya Pandit, 33, of Mangrul in West Midnapore suffered kidney failure on the second day after he collapsed of starvation. Samar Khan, 35, also suffered kidney failure. Manik Ghori, 50, who was on ventilator support has not regained consciousness. 

“The West Bengal Governor has provided financial assistance of ₹25,000 to each of the affected labourers. The labourers who are in the Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) shelter have received ₹10,000 cash assistance,” said Chennai City Health Officer M. Jagadeesan.

GCC officials provided food and shelter for the agricultural labourers for the second day. “We will send them to their native village shortly. A few of them are at the hospital as patient attenders. Communication with them is tough as they only know Bengali,” Dr. Jagadeesan said.

Volunteers, led by Chennai Central CPI(M) District Secretary G. Selva, visited the shelter and hospital with persons fluent in Bengali to assist the agricultural labourers. “The condition of the agricultural labourers from West Bengal shows the unemployment stress in the country. Language is a barrier. We request the government to appoint counsellors proficient in other languages to assist migrant labourers at the railway station,” he said.

Officials at the GCC Shelter collected the Aadhaar cards from the agricultural labourers and made arrangements for their return home. Workers at the shelter said they came to Tamil Nadu as they were assured daily wages of ₹300 per day and food. “We came to Tamil Nadu after agriculture was disrupted in our village because of frequent cyclones. We get only ₹250 as wages daily in our village. We did not have money to eat as we did not get a job,” said a labourer who has been lodged at the GCC shelter.

