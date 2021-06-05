Chennai

Two aged lions with COVID-19 slowly responding to treatment in Vandalur

Worrying development: Neela, a 9-year-old lioness, died on June 3 at the Arignar Anna Zoological Park.  

Out of the eight lions that tested positive for COVID-19 at the Arignar Anna Zoological Park, Vandalur, two aged lions are slowly responding to treatment.

According to a press release, Head of the Forest Department S. Yuvaraj reviewed the animals’ health condition on Saturday.

The visit followed the death of Neela, a 9-year-old lioness, on June 3.

The other lions are under close observation and on a prescribed treatment regimen.

Srikumar, professor and head, Wildlife Department; Baranitharan, assistant professor, internal medicine; Bothiappan, assistant professor, clinical medicine; and in-house veterinarians— Thayasekhar, veterinary officer, and Sridhar, veterinary assistant surgeon — were continuously monitoring the lions, the release said.


