Two accused in stabbing case nabbed at Chennai airport

CHENNAI

09 September 2020 13:27 IST

A young woman and her male associate had stabbed a man and set him on fire, and were about to flee the city when the were caught, police said

Police officers who were on night duty nabbed a young woman and her male associate at the airport, as they were trying to flee after stabbing a man at an apartment in Jafferkhanpet and setting him on fire.,

At 12.30 a.m. on Tuesday, the police control room received a call from an unknown man seeking assistance, and he claimed that he had been injured in a cylinder blast at his house. Taramani Inspector G.S. Pushparaj and Assistant Commissioner of Police, Guindy, A. Subbarayan quickly reached the apartment located in Ragava Colony, Jafferkhanpet. The man was identified as Deepak, 28, from Delhi who claimed to be involved in a textile business. He was in critical condition, lying on the ground in front of the apartment. He had stab injuries and burns on parts of his body. He was rushed in an ambulance to Government Royapettah Hospital.

Police personnel found something amiss, since he was staying on the second floor of the apartment but he was lying on the ground floor, and his house was locked outside. Police broke open the lock and entered the house. They found blood splattered everywhere in the bedroom, and clothes scattered.

“On scrutiny of the CCTV footage, we found a young woman and another male were coming out of the house early in the morning with suitcases, and getting into a call taxi. The investigation revealed that the duo had been staying with the victim for some days here. Due to some dispute, they stabbed him and set him on fire. After locking up the house, they left the house and the victim managed to climb down using a saree, from the second floor,” said Assistant Commissioner Subbarayan.

The police suspected that the call taxi was moving towards the airport at 2 a.m., and the suspects would be escaping from the city. A police team reached the airport and searched the lounge. They saw the male suspect sitting in a corner with blood stains on his T-shirt and nabbed him. Again, they fanned the departure terminal and nabbed the woman suspect just as she was leaving to board an aircraft to Mumbai.

Further investigation revealed that the victim, Deepak from Delhi, was running a sex racket at his house by engaging women from other cities. Hamdan, 26, from Delhi was his associate and stayed with him in the house. The woman suspect, who was 22 years old, was brought in two months ago from Kolkatta to the house. Following a dispute in the sharing of money, the woman and her associate stabbed Deepak and set fire to him, police said.