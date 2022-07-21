Two abducted students rescued within hours, five arrested

Two students from a private college in Ramapuram were abducted by a car mechanic after they refused to pay him more for causing damage to his car which they had taken on rent

CHENNAI The police on Thursday arrested five men who allegedly kidnapped two college students from Ramapuram demanding ₹3 lakh compensation for damaging a rental car in an accident.

The hostages were identified as Fiaz Afroz, 21, and Aditya, 21, from Patna and Delhi studying second year computer science engineering in a college in Ramapuram and staying in a hostel. They took a car from Venkatesan, a mechanic of Thiruverkadu, rent through online mode.

The car was damaged in an accident in the early hours of Wednesday near Kuthambakkam. No complaint was filed by the students who paid ₹20,000 to the car owner as compensation. Not satisfied with the amount, the car owner demanded more and continued to argue over the phone.

At 5 p.m, the accused asked the two students to come out from the hostel for a discussion. As soon as they came out, they were pushed by Venkatesan and four of his associates into a car and were taken to Thiruverkadu where the two were beaten up. The accused contacted the brother of the kidnapped, who is in Delhi, over phone and demanded a ransom of ₹3 lakh for their release. His brother first approached a friend, an advocate, and alerted the police later.

A special team of police personnel, led by Royala Nagar inspector P. Govindaram, analysed the signal of the mobile phones used by the accused and traced them in Noombal near Thiruverkadu. At 2.30 a.m. on Thursday, the police team rescued the duo and arrested the accused Venkatesan and his associates.

Besides Venkatesan, the other arrested were identified as N. Santhosh Kumar, 26, who deal in tiles, of Thiruverkadu; M. Dinesh Kumar, 30, of Vanagaram; B. Parthiban, 27, a businessman of Vadapalani; and M. Sarath, 22, a bank collection agent.