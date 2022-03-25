Greater Chennai Corporation gets 85% of its pleas from social media through Twitter

The civic body recorded 6.8 million impressions in November 2021 for its tweets. File | Photo Credit: K. Pichumani

March 25, 2022 01:12 IST

Chennai civic body has 1.84 lakh followers on Twitter, 56,446 on Facebook

Twitter is the most popular social networking service used by citizens for getting civic issues resolved by the Greater Chennai Corporation.

According to information shared by Corporation Commissioner Gagandeep Singh Bedi, 85% of the 763 complaints submittedon social media by residents in the past six months were on Twitter.As many as 651 complaints were sent by tweets, 90 through Instagram and 22 on Facebook.

The Corporation has resolved 497 of the 763 complaints between September 2021 and March 2022. Apart from complaints, vaccine related requests are accepted on Twitter. As many as 21 issues reported on social media were resolved to issue vaccine certificates. Five queriespertaining to property tax were received on social media during the period. Thirty three residents requested vaccination on social media.

As many as 1.84 lakh residents follow the Corporation on Twitter. As many as 68 lakh impressions have been reported in the last six months. On Facebook, the Corporation has 56,446 followers. The civic body has 39,301 followers on Instagram. The Corporation started a social media campaign with the motto “Here to Serve” during the pandemic.

The civic body drew 6.8 million impressions in November 2021. The top tweet was on the emergency helpline that received 6.68 lakh impressions.

The civic body posted 563 tweets. The follower engagement was 14,609, 4,300 link clicks, 8,400 retweets, 41,400 likes and 2,500 replies. Mr. Bedi has asked residents to give suggestions on social media to help the city progress in a sustainable manner.

The Corporation has launched a helpline 1913 to resolve civic issues faced by residents in the 15 zones of the city. The number of call agents on 1913 were increased during the monsoon to redress grievances.