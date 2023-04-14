Twentieth edition of The Hindu EducationPlus Career Fair 2023 begins today

April 14, 2023 10:14 pm | Updated 10:14 pm IST - CHENNAI

The twentieth edition of The Hindu EducationPlus Career Fair 2023 will be held on Saturday and Sunday at Chennai Trade Centre’s Convention Hall between 10 a.m. and 6 p.m.

The fair will present a range of options to parents and students from Classes IX to XII regarding courses to choose from, careers to aspire for and their educational opportunities, helping them make informed career decisions. To assist in this, top educational and financial institutions from across India will be present and career guidance sessions with experts will better help visitors discuss and shape their plans.

The fair will be inaugurated by Professor Veezhinathan Kamakoti, director, Indian Institute of Technology Madras.

On day one, the fair will host discussions on engineering and medicine by media celebrity Ramesh Prabha; AI, data science and machine learning by Professor Dr. S.V. Raghavan, vice-chancellor, Sri Chandrasekharendra Saraswathi Viswa Mahavidyalaya; trends and transformation in higher education by Dr. T.V. Gopal, dean, College of Engineering and Technology, SRMIST; career in sports management by Nilesh Kulkarni, former India Cricketer; career in OTT and mass media by Sudhish Kamath, writer, director, producer, Made in Madras Ink.

Day two will address topics such as ‘how to crack IIT JEE / NEET’ by Balaji Sampath, founder, AhaGuru; 5G technology opportunities by Suresh Venugopal, president, Cambridge Mobile Technologies, India; chartered accountancy as a career option by K. Saravanan CA, founder, KS Academy; cyber security by Major Vineet Kumar, global president, CyberPeace Foundation; Make in India and Skill India by Dr. J. V. Rao, chief executive officer, Textile Sector Skill Council, National Skill Development Corporation and emerging trends in artificial intelligence and data science by Dr. Ram Prasad Krishnamoorthy, associate professor, School of Computing and Data Science, Sai University.

The Hindu EducationPlus Career Fair 2023 is presented by SRM, associate partners are Crescent Institute of Science & Technology, Rajalakshmi Institute of Technology, VELS Group of Institutions, Shankar IAS Academy. The banking partner is SBI.

To know more about the sessions and the fair, contact: +91 90940 41021, 90030 77030, 99622 26550. To register, please visit bit.ly/THEPCC2023 or scan the QR code given.