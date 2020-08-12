Chennai

Twelve more containers of ammonium nitrate moved out from Chennai

Amidst tight security, 12 containers carrying 229 tonnes of ammonium nitrate left for Hyderabad from a container freight station in Manali on Tuesday.

As much as 740 tonnes of ammonium nitrate, which was illegally imported by a Karur-based company, was seized by Customs in 2015 and was lying idle for five years at the facility in Manali. After the recent explosion in Beirut, authorities have been moving the seized item. A total of 10 containers, carrying around 180 tonnes of the compound, was sent to Hyderabad on Sunday.

