Twelfth International Engineering Sourcing Show starts on November 27

The three-day event will feature technical sessions, vendor development and global sourcing meets, and direct interactions between stakeholders

Published - November 12, 2024 06:52 pm IST - Chennai

The Hindu Bureau

The curtain raiser for the 12th edition of the International Engineering Sourcing Show (IESS), organised by the Engineering Exports Promotion Council (EEPC) India, was held here on Tuesday. The show will be held from November 27 to 29 at the Chennai Trade Centre.

It will feature technical sessions, vendor development and global sourcing meets, and direct interactions between manufacturers, entrepreneurs, academicians, bureaucrats, and service providers from engineering backgrounds.

“The event’s theme is ‘Smart Sustainable Engineering’, which is in accordance with the Government of India’s commitment to achieving zero carbon emissions by 2030,” said Arun Kumar Garodia, national chairman, EEPC India. “This show will serve as an effective instrument to encourage foreign investment,” he added.

“Over the three days, the event will be attended by nearly 50 leaders from major organisations and around 300 delegates from over 40 nations,” said Shashi Kiran Lewis, deputy regional chairman (SR), EEPC India. “The event will also feature smart manufacturing workshops, exporters troubleshooting clinic, and much more,” he added.

IESS 12, supported by the Department of Commerce, is being held for the fifth time in Chennai and the seventh time in Tamil Nadu. 

