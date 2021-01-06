Tweleve candidates wait-listed for MBBS seats on the first day of second phase counselling

Of the 1,872 candidates who were called for counselling for MBBS and BDS seats on Tuesday, only 12 candidates were allotted seats and 12 others opted to be wait-listed.

As many as 1,022 candidates were absent and 826 candidates who participated retained their seats.

According to the Directorate of Medical Education officials counselling ended on Tuesday with 170 vacancies in government seats and 209 seats in self-financing medical colleges. As many as 18 candidates were reallotted seats.

No dental seats were allotted or re-allotted on the first day of the second phase of counselling for the general category. In the two government dental colleges, 68 seats are available. As many as 965 vacancies exist in self-financing dental colleges.