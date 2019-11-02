Chennai

TWAD seals 126 borewells

Special CorrespondentCHENNAI

The Tamil Nadu Water Supply and Drainage (TWAD) Board has sealed 126 borewells that are not in use across the State, since Wednesday. This comes in the wake of instructions to close defunct borewells and open wells, maintained by TWAD.

