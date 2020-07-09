TVS Srichakra Director P. Vijayaraghavan passes away

P. Vijayaraghavan, non-executive and non-independent Director of TVS Srichakra Ltd., passed away early on Wednesday in Chennai following a cardiac arrest.
Having joined the Sundaram Industries in 1969 at a young age of 21 years, Vijayaraghavan served the TVS Group for over five decades. He played a pre-eminent role in the growth of TVS Srichakra right from its founding, where he continued to be actively involved till his passing, as a director on the Board, said the company in a statement.
As a veteran of the rubber and tyre industry, and as an active member of several industry bodies, he played a pivotal role in the growth of the sector in India. “He practised ‘Customer is King’ in real life and that is why we have a healthy market share. Customers of 1980s and 1990s are still with us,” said a senior official.
He is survived by wife and son.
TVS Srichakra Ltd., is the leading manufacturer of two & three-wheeler tyres and off-highway tyres, and is part of the TVS Group. The company rolls out over three million tyres every month out of its two manufacturing facilities located in Madurai and Uttarakhand. The tyres are exported to over 70 countries across the world.
