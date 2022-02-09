TVS group’s property on Anna Salai up for sale

The iconic landmark is valued at ₹550 crore

One of the iconic properties on Anna Salai in Chennai owned by the TVS group is up for sale.

Spread over an area of 2.14 lakh sq ft (89 grounds), the property faces Anna Salai (Mount Road) in the north and Whites Road in the south. Real estate experts said the land value was anywhere between ₹6 crore to ₹6.5 crore per ground, which worked out to ₹550 crore for the entire land parcel.

Sources privy to the development said a few pan India developers had evinced interest in the property and the buyer had been finalised, but they did not divulge the name of the buyer.

The Hindu spoke to the Prestige Group and a few other players, but none of them was willing to comment on the development.

Another real estate source said a mixed development would happen at this location. “There will be office space, retail and residential. Similar to the Express Avenue model,” he said. In the last few months, several prime properties have come up for sale in the city and more recently, there was news that the iconic Adyar Gate Hotel Ltd is up for sale.