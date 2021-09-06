TVS Colony residents want stable power supply

The commissioning of an RMU by Tangedco has been delayed

A section of residents in Anna Nagar Western Extension want the new ring main unit (RMU) installed in place of a transformer to be commissioned without delay to prevent power disruptions in their locality.

The residents have been demanding an RMU for several years, and Tangedco, as part of power infrastructure work, had proposed to install an RMU last year. However, the announcement of the Assembly election and the lockdown delayed the work.

K. Rajagopal, a resident, said they were facing frequent power disruption because of technical snags in the old transformer.

Tangedco officials had installed the RMU to replace the old transformer on TVS Avenue Main Road but the delay in commissioning of the RMU resulted in power cuts. He wanted the electricity officials to speed up the process.

A senior official of the south circle of Tangedco said the RMU installed in TVS Colony had not been energised as the Assembly was in session. The restrictions for taking up maintenance shutdown, particularly during the Assembly session, had resulted in delay of several RMUs and other development work.