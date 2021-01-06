TV star Chitra’s husband held for cheating

The Central Crime Branch on Tuesday arrested Hemanth, businessman and husband of the late TV actor Chitra, for allegedly cheating a medical aspirant after receiving ₹1.5 crore promising to arrange a medical seat and failing to do so.

He was arrested by the Nazarathpet police last month for allegedly abetting the actor to end her life.

The CCB arrested him again in the new case. The police said he had promised to get a medical seat after receiving money from Asha Manoharan in 2015.

She preferred a complaint with the J.J. Nagar police station. The Madras High Court directed the CCB to probe her petition. Following the direction of the court, the CCB team arrested and produced him before a court on Tuesday.