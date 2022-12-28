TV serial on Kanchi Paramacharya to be telecast from January 7

December 28, 2022 05:49 pm | Updated 05:49 pm IST - CHENNAI

Sri Sankara TV along with Pravritti Foundation will launch a new serial titled Periyavaa based on the life and message of Sri Chandrashekarendra Saraswathi, 68th Sankaracharya of Sri Kanchi Kamakoti Peetham, popularly called as Mahaperiyava.

The 24-episode serial will go on air on the weekends from January 7. It will be available on Bombay Chanakya's YouTube channel.

Bombay Chanakya, who has written and directed the serial, said the story revolved around a family, whose members were ardent followers of the Kanchi Paramacharya. The challenges the family faced in modern circumstances while following the teachings of the great saint make up the story.

Bharathanatyam exponent and guru Padma Subrahmanyam, violin Vidwan Kumaresh and Veena Vidushi Jayanthi Kumaresh, spiritual speaker Ganesha Sharma, actor and Kathakalakshepam expert Revathy Sankaran, Arun Excello managing director Suresh, Freight Consolidators managing director T.J. Srinivasa Raj, general manager of Supreme Furniture Srinivasan were present.