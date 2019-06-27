TV reporter, family killed in suspected gas leak from refrigerator

A television reporter, his wife, and mother were found lying dead inside their house in Selaiyur, East Tambaram, in suspected gas leak from refrigerator, police said. There were also signs of a blast with things shattered and a blackened wall inside the house, they added.

The victim Prasanna was working with J News and had worked in other Tamil television channels as well. A neighbour noticed on Thursday that no one had come out from the house since morning and alerted the police. After breaking open the door of the house, police and personnel from Fire and Rescue Service entered the house.

Prasanna, his wife Revathi, mother Archana were found lying dead in different places and things were found scattered. Police speculated that the refrigerator might have blown up inside the house. Some poisonous gases that emanated might have killed them, preliminary investigation revealed.

Further investigations are on.