TV producer held with banned drugs

Officers of the Narcotics Intelligence Bureau-CID (NIB-CID) on Friday arrested a 27-year-old man near the Alandur Metro station for allegedly possessing banned drugs and tablets.

Following specific information, officers of the NIB-CID mounted surveillance near Alandur. Kartik Anand was found roaming suspiciously near the Metro station. He was carrying 830mg of LSD and 13.19g of Ecstasy tablets worth ₹3 lakh.

Interrogation revealed that he was a programme producer with a Tamil television channel. He was struggling to make ends meet. He decided to sell drugs and procured the contraband from Goa at cheap prices and sold it to youngsters in the city at higher rates.

He told the police that he was a mere conduit and was supposed to hand over the contraband to another peddler. Kartik was arrested under provisions of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Subtances Act and was remanded in judicial custody.

The arrest comes four months after a techie was arrested in Tiruvanmiyur for procuring drugs such as MDMA and distributing them among college students.