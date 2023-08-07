TV journalist dies while boarding bus in Koyambedu

August 07, 2023 09:38 pm | Updated 09:38 pm IST - CHENNAI

A journalist died of suspected cardiac arrest while he was boarding a bus at Koyambedu to reach his native place on Monday afternoon.

The journalist, R. Lenin, 38, was a native of Pudukottai and was working with ETV Bharat in Chennai. He had earlier worked in English Newspapers in Tiruchi and Chennai. He was unwell for some time and was discharged on Monday morning from a hospital. He had gone to the Omni bus terminus in Koyambedu to board a bus to his native place. He suddenly collapsed and passengers alerted the 108 ambulance services. He was declared dead after examination. His body was taken to the Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital for post-mortem