TV artist arrested for assaulting his pregnant wife in Chennai

The SRMC police on Friday arrested a television artist for assaulting his wife. 

Last week, Divya Sridhar, 35, of B-Block, Brake House Apartment, Gangai Amman Koil Street, Thiruvekadu, lodged a complaint with All Women Police Station (AWPS), SRMC, Avadi Police Commissionerate, stating that on the night of October 4, her husband Arunav alias Naina Mohammed assaulted her.

As she was pregnant, she was admitted to KMC Hospital for treatment by her friend. Based on the complaint, a case has been registered in AWPS, SRMC against Arunav alias Naina Mohammed.

On Friday, he was arrested while he was in R.V. Garden shooting house, Koothambakkam, the police said.


