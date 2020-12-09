TV actor, K. Chitra, found dead in Chennai hotel room

CHENNAI

09 December 2020 12:43 IST

Police believe the actor, known for her character in the television series ‘Pandian Stores’, died by suicide

﻿K. Chitra, a popular television actor, was found dead in a hotel room under the Nazarathpet police station limits, in the early hours of Wednesday. Police suspect that she ended her life, though no suicide note was found. A Revenue Divisional Officer (RDO) enquiry has been ordered.

Chitra was well known for her character in the television series ‘Pandian Stores’. A few months ago, she got engaged to Hemanth, a businessman, and police claim that they had registered their marriage.

Recently, Chitra had been acting in a serial which is being shot in a studio in Nazarathpet. For ease of travel, she had been staying at a hotel nearby, and Hemanth was also with her. “After the shoot, she came to the hotel around 2.30 a.m. and went into the bathroom. Hemanth claims he was waiting outside, and as she did not return for a long time and as there was no response to his knocking on the door, he informed the hotel staff and when they opened the door using a duplicate key, she was found dead,” said a senior police officer.

Advertising

Advertising

The hotel staff alerted the police and her body has been sent for a post-mortem. “An RDO enquiry has been ordered into the death. Preliminary investigations show that it is a case of suicide. However we can confirm this only after the post-mortem,” said a senior police officer.

(Assistance for overcoming suicidal thoughts is available on the State’s health helpline 104 and Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline 044-24640050.)