Chennai

Tutorials on K-Pop singing and dancing to be released

The Consulate General of Republic of Korea in Chennai has announced that as a part of their 4th Korean Cultural Week celebrations, online tutorials on K-Pop singing and dancing will be released starting from Friday.

For this initiative, the Dream K-Pop Girls, a team of five college girls, will be sharing their self-made video tutorial classes on social media. They will talk about their journey with K-Pop and interest in Korean culture, and introduce their own techniques for singing and dancing as seen in K-Pop songs. Through this, they aim to get more people interested in expressing their talents and creativity through K-Pop.

The members of Dream K-pop Girls had earlier emerged successful in a series of K-pop contests conducted across the country. They are Rhea Rajkumar, a third year MBBS student at Madras Medical College; R. Sruthi, a postgraduate in Business Economics; Subiksha Priyal, a first year fashion designing student; Sindhoo Dhana, a software engineer; and Jeson Dagam, a third year medical student.

In a press release, the consulate said that this initiative was considered to be the first attempt to ‘Indianise’ K-Pop song and dance by the young generation of India. Hong-yup Lee, Deputy Consul General, said they were proud to introduce this Korean cultural week event with Indian youngsters.

The video tutorials can be found on Instagram on the handle @dream___kpop and on YouTube at the Dream Kpop 2020 channel. Persons who share these videos or add comments stand a chance to win prizes. Screenshots of these can be sent to K_culture.chennai@yahoo.com.

