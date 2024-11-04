Tuticorin airport’s ATC Manager among women achievers in aviation

Tuticorin Airport’s Air Traffic Control (ATC) Manager M. Rajalakshmi is among the 50 distinguished women achievers in the Indian Aviation Sector.

President Droupadi Murmu interacted with the women achievers from sector at Rashtrapati Bhavan on Monday as part of the ‘The President with the People’ initiative, which aims to establish a connect with citizens and recognise their contributions to the nation.

Speaking at the event, President Murmu highlighted the significant role of women in various operational and technical areas in India’s civil aviation sector. She noted that 15% of Air Traffic Controllers, 11% of flight dispatchers and 9% of aerospace engineers were women. Also, 18% of pilots who received commercial licences last year were women.

The President further emphasised the Government of India’s inclusive efforts, which have boosted the progress of women in the civil aviation sector, said a press release.

Speaking to The Hindu, Ms. Rajalakshmi expressed her gratitude for the acknowledgement from the President of India. She also extended her wishes to other women selected for the event.