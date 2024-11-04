GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Tuticorin airport’s ATC Manager among women achievers in aviation

Updated - November 04, 2024 08:00 pm IST - THOOTHUKUDI

Shankari Nivethitha B
M. Rajalakshmi

M. Rajalakshmi | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Tuticorin Airport’s Air Traffic Control (ATC) Manager M. Rajalakshmi is among the 50 distinguished women achievers in the Indian Aviation Sector.

President Droupadi Murmu interacted with the women achievers from sector at Rashtrapati Bhavan on Monday as part of the ‘The President with the People’ initiative, which aims to establish a connect with citizens and recognise their contributions to the nation.

Speaking at the event, President Murmu highlighted the significant role of women in various operational and technical areas in India’s civil aviation sector. She noted that 15% of Air Traffic Controllers, 11% of flight dispatchers and 9% of aerospace engineers were women. Also, 18% of pilots who received commercial licences last year were women.

The President further emphasised the Government of India’s inclusive efforts, which have boosted the progress of women in the civil aviation sector, said a press release.

Speaking to The Hindu, Ms. Rajalakshmi expressed her gratitude for the acknowledgement from the President of India. She also extended her wishes to other women selected for the event.

Published - November 04, 2024 07:58 pm IST

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.